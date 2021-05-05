Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after acquiring an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $131,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $247.76. 18,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

