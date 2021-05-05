Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.