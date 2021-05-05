Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

