Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Belden also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS.

BDC traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,798. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

