Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

Shares of BDC traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 347,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. Belden has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.