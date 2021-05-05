Beldex Price Reaches $0.0605 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $59.32 million and approximately $272,381.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

