Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 271,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

