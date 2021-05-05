Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.160–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.22 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BNFT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $444.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

