Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 888 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. 888 has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

