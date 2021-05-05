Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,332. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.