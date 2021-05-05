Better World Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 12th (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Better World Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BWACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 12th. Better World Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Better World Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Better World Acquisition stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02. Better World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.