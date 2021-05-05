Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.33 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.