B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report sales of $517.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.60 million and the lowest is $506.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $449.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. B&G Foods has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

