BiFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. BiFi has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00341377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

