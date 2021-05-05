Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

BGFV stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 8,530,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $557.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $26.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,795. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

