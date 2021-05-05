Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

BIG opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. Big Lots has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.