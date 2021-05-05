Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,125.02

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,125.02 ($14.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,217 ($15.90). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,214 ($15.86), with a volume of 207,930 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,152.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 36.35.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

