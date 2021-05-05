BIKI (BIKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.57 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. BIKI has a total market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00084274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.01 or 0.00826118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,437.11 or 0.09475853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044240 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

