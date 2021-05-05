BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.81.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,308,970 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.66. 1,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

