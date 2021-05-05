Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 21115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIREF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $705.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

