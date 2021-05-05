Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $1,081.06 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion and approximately $6.65 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $1,081.06 or 0.01968913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.15 or 0.00646829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00070477 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003934 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,727,512 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

