Bitcoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.12 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $1,355.03 or 0.02383216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $25.38 billion and approximately $14.12 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.00728721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00082397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001709 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003936 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,728,925 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

