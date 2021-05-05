Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Market Cap Reaches $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

