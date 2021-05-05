Bitcoin SV Price Up 43.2% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $408.42 or 0.00718303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $7.65 billion and approximately $3.26 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,859.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.57 or 0.02378794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00078118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001563 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,724,652 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.