Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $66.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $105,113.11 and $66.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00270803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.99 or 0.01180609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00748959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,561.64 or 0.99390984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

