BitSend (BSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. BitSend has a market cap of $184,613.45 and approximately $33.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.25 or 0.00727664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006481 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.47 or 0.02488172 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,843,100 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars.

