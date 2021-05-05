BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.21 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $4.21 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003401 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.