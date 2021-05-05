BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $57.45 Average PT from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 289,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.