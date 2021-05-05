Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Announces Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BKH opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.