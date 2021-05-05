Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 117,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

