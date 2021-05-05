Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$87,300.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$436,500.

Robert Herdman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$46,110.00.

Shares of CVE BLN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.85. 215,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.68. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

