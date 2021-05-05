BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

