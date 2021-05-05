BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BHK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,052. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

