BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

