BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 28th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

