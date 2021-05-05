BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,174. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

