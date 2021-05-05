BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. 711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,301. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.