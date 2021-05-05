Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BTT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. 79,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $26.10.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

