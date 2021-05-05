Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE BTT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

