BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 27,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,846. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

