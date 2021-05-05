Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,160,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 12,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,399 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

