Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 447,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $736.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

