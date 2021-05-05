BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 136,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,292. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

