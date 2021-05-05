Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $977,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. Truist increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

