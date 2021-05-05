Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of BCEI stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. 8,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,736. The company has a market capitalization of $785.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.