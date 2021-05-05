Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $16.72 on Wednesday, reaching $2,366.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,391.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,157.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.