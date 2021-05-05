Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.12

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.12 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 1569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $232,000.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

