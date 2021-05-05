Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

BAH stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

