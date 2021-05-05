Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Argus

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price boosted by Argus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.73.

Boston Properties stock opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

