Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 88,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,160. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,637 shares of company stock worth $4,460,233. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.